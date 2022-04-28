Pune city records season’s hottest day at 42 degrees Celsius

Some areas in Pune city recorded 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, marking only the second time since 2019 when such a high temperature has been recorded in April. This was the city’s hottest day in the season so far.

For the second consecutive day, Chinchwad and Magarpatta remained among hottest localities in Pune city, with the mercury touching 42.6 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius, respectively. The maximum temperatures were comparatively lower at Pashan (41.8 degrees Celsius) and Shivajinagar (41.3 degrees Celsius) on the day. Pune district was also among the hottest regions in Maharashtra, with some areas in the district, such as Dhamdhere (44.1 degrees Celsius) Shirur and Koregaon Park (43.9 degrees Celsius each) finding a place among the warmest places in India on the day.

So far, there have been five days this month when the mercury soared over 40 degrees.

Normally, Pune’s summer peaks in May but this year, both March and April have remained unusually warm for Maharashtra.

Since 2011, April temperatures over Pune (Shivajinagar) have previously crossed 41 degrees only twice — in 2013 and 2019.

Heat wave-like conditions have been prevailing over Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts since the last two days. Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and pockets of Marathwada are also currently reeling under heat wave conditions. According to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, Maharashtra will continue to experience heat wave to severe heat wave conditions till April 30.

“Dry hot winds are blowing from northern India regions, most of which are facing a heat wave. Clear sky conditions are also aiding heating over Maharashtra,” said a senior official from IMD, Pune.

With no respite from the ongoing severe heat wave over Vidarbha, Brahmapuri (45.1 degrees Celsius) and Chandrapur (44.6 degrees Celsius) were also among the hottest areas, both in the state and also over the country on the day. Vidarbha is experiencing the third heat wave this season.