Pune city records light rain on Sunday

Pune city on Sunday experienced thunder and light intensity rain during the afternoon hours, cooling off the day temperatures marginally. Windy conditions and overcast skies developed during afternoon hours, but only traces of rainfall were recorded at most places except areas around Pashan.

“The rainfall and thunder activity is associated with the wind interactions happening over Maharashtra and Central India regions, which creates instability in the local weather triggering thunderstorms. Such weather will continue over Pune during the upcoming few days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather division, at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Hail and thunderstorms were also reported from Nashik and Marathwada districts during the weekend, owing to this wind discontinuity prevailing over the State.

