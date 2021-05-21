Pune city records 8mm rainfall

Till 5.30 pm, Shivajinagar recorded 8mm and the maximum temperature here was 35.1 degrees. Lohegaon recorded 32.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Pune city experienced light intensity rainfall and windy conditions since the afternoon hours on Friday.

For most hours on Saturday, there would be clear sky conditions prevailing over the city which could turn overcast post afternoon, the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department has stated. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be about 35 degrees and 22 degrees, respectively.

