In less than two hours, Pune records 19mm of rain

Pune city experienced moderate intensity rain after 4 pm on Monday, cooling off the prevailing hot conditions. Till 5.30pm, Shivajinagar recorded 19mm.

Windy conditions, thunder and rainfall was reported from across the city, even though Pimpri Chinchwad reported light intensity rain.

The city’s maximum temperature remained normal, with Shivajinagar recording 37.7 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 37.9 degrees on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies, light rain accompanied by lightning towards late afternoon hours of Tuesday. The city’s maximum temperature is expected to around 37 degrees and the minimum temperature will be close to 22 degrees.

