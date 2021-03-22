At 5mm, Pune city records season’s first shower

The local weather has been dominated by overcast skies mainly contributed by the wind discontinuity created over Maharashtra. (Representational Image)

Pune city recorded the pre-monsoon season’s first shower on Monday. Shivajinagar recorded light rain measuring 5mm till 5.30 PM where rainfall traces and thunder was experienced across the city on the day.

The local weather has been dominated by overcast skies mainly contributed by the wind discontinuity created over Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the city’s day temperature to be 35 degrees and the night temperature to drop to 18 degrees on Tuesday. Again, there are chances of thunder, lightning and light rain post afternoon hours of Tuesday.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.