scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Pune City police raids 8 online gambling dens, 42 arrested

Multiple teams from the cell raided the dens and made seizures of over Rs 19 lakh that included cash, bikes and tools used for online gambling.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 1, 2022 1:05:32 am
Pune City Police, pune police, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice probe suggests that the racketeers used various online gambling applications including that of Matka gambling. Those who came for placing bets on specific numbers wrote their number bets on a plastic sheet and then took a photo of it before erasing the number.

The Social Security Cell of Pune City Police has raided eight online gambling dens being run under garb of lottery and video gaming centres in Bibwewadi area. Saturday’s raids also led to the arrest of 42 persons.

Multiple teams from the cell raided the dens and made seizures of over Rs 19 lakh that included cash, bikes and tools used for online gambling. Police have booked 94 persons, including owners of these lottery and video game centres, recordkeepers employed at the shops, and some people who had come to gamble.

Sleuths from the Social Security Cell of the Crime Branch had received information that eight shops in Bibwewadi, which were licensed for sale of state authorised lottery tickets and also as video gaming centres, were running online gambling rackets. While simultaneous raids were conducted on these shops, three similar shops were raided in the Kondhwa area on July 23.

More from Pune

Police probe suggests that the racketeers used various online gambling applications including that of Matka gambling. Those who came for placing bets on specific numbers wrote their number bets on a plastic sheet and then took a photo of it before erasing the number. The results were then taken out using a computer- or phone-based gambling application. Thus, there was hardly any evidence or paper trail.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

4

Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?

5

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Express Explained

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement