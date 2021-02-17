Pune City Police probe into death by suicide of 22-year-old woman underway

Pooja Chavan, who was from Parli Vaijnath in Beed, is believed to have jumped to her death from the first floor of Heaven Park building in Mohammadwadi on February 7. (Representational)

The Pune City Police said it yas yet to reach any conclusion in its ongoing probe into the alleged death by suicide of a 22-year-old woman in the city.

Pooja Chavan, who was from Parli Vaijnath in Beed, is believed to have jumped to her death from the first floor of Heaven Park building in Mohammadwadi on February 7. She was living in an apartment in the building with a relative and one more person and had come to Pune to attend an educational course, police said. She was known to be active on social media platforms like TikTok, where she had a considerable following, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Namrata Patil of Pune City Police said, “Our preliminary probe is on. We had started recording the statements of persons related to the case within hours of the incident. Our probe on various aspects is currently underway and we are yet to reach any conclusion. We had spoken to the family members immediately after the incident. We will record their statements…”

Till now, the police have not found any suicide note in this case. As per procedure, a case of accidental death pending probe into causes was registered with the Wanawadi police station in Pune. Soon after her death, allegations appeared on social media platforms about her alleged links with a Shiv Sena minister. Police have not received any complaint from Pooja’s family till now.

Replying to a tweet about Pooja’s death, the National Commission for Women said it had written to the Director General of Police, who had sought a detailed report from Pune City Police.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said he had written to the Maharashtra police chief and also submitted 12 audio clips linked to the case, which were circulating on social media. Since then, the BJP had been demanding the resignation of the Shiv Sena minister allegedly linked to the case.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the minister had not resigned and that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would take a decision in the matter.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.