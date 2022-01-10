Pune city police orders night curfew, ban on gatherings amid Covid-19 surge

The Pune city police on Sunday night issued executive orders imposing a night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am and restrictions on gatherings between 5 am to 11 pm from Monday in their jurisdiction to tackle the Covid-19 surge.

The executive order for the Pune city police jurisdiction was issued by joint police commissioner Ravindra Shisve and states that those violating it will be charged under Indian Penal Code section 188 and various provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and other laws in force.

The order states that night curfew will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am. Between 5 am and 11 pm, five or more people will not be allowed to come together, except for essential or emergency services.

Pune police have said that prohibitory orders during the day and night curfew will be strictly implemented with a sizable chunk of the police force being deployed at checkpoints and also on mobile patrolling teams.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Maharashtra state departments of revenue, forest, disaster management, relief and rehabilitation had announced restrictions like night curfew, curbs on social and religious gatherings and functioning of offices, and so on.