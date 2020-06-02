Pune City Police issues order imposing night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am

The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will be in place till June 30. (Express Photo: Rohit Jain Paras) The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will be in place till June 30. (Express Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

In accordance with central and state government directives to reduce night curfew timings during the fifth phase of the lockdown, Pune City Police issued an order imposing a curfew in their jurisdiction from 9 pm to 5 am till June 30. Till now, the night curfew had been imposed between 7 pm to 7 am.

At present, a separate set of rules are applicable in the city for containment zones and non-containment zones, as defined by Pune Municipal Corporation and the Cantonment Boards of Pune and Khadki.

The order was issued on Monday night by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Shisve. The curfew order is not applicable to essential and emergency services, including police, defence forces, health and civic staff, personnel involved in Covid response, and people involved in transportation and provision of essential commodities.

Barring these exceptions, people have been prohibited from using any vehicles to commute, as well as from walking or standing on any roads in the jurisdiction of Pune City Police. The order stated that violators will be prosecuted under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The police have, till now, imposed daylong curfews in city limits, with a window kept as relaxation for the procurement of essential commodities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd