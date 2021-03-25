Pune City Police intervened after elderly woman was not allowed to come back home by son, daughter-in-law

Cops had to intervene after a 75-year-old woman, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, was not allowed to enter her home by her son and daughter-in-law after she was discharged from a Covid care centre on Tuesday (Representational Image)

PUNE City police had to intervene after a 75-year-old woman, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, was not allowed to enter her home by her son and daughter-in-law after she was discharged from a Covid care centre on Tuesday.

Officials from Sinhagad Road police station said that the 75-year-old woman stays with her son, who is a rickshaw driver, and daughter-in-law in Narhe area. The woman tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was admitted to a Covid care centre on Sinhagad Road.

Senior Inspector Devidas Gheware of Sinhagad Road police station said, “On Tuesday, we received a call from the Covid care centre, whose staffers said the family members of the 75-year-old woman were initially not responding to their calls, asking them to take the patient home. Later, when her family members picked up the call, they told the staff from the centre to do whatever they want with the elderly woman.

We then sent two beat marshal cops around 5 pm to escort the ambulance to the woman’s home and make sure that she reaches home safely. But the door was locked… her son and daughter-in-law said they were out and could not return. Our people waited with the woman till 8 pm. The woman was very weak and there was no point waiting for her son and daughter-in-law.”

Senior Inspector Gheware added, “We contacted the Covid care centre doctors to accommodate the woman for one more night and they agreed. Next morning, we summoned the woman’s son and daughter-in-law to the police station.



They started giving various reasons about why they were not allowing her to come back home. We convinced them and even made them aware of legislation for the care and welfare of parents and senior citizens, and how they could face legal action… following which they agreed. Our staff made sure that the woman reached home safely.”