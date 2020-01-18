Pune City Police gets award for ‘Third I’ initiative

The Pune City Police had submitted its entry for the Computer Society of India’s ‘e-governance award 2019’. The Pune City Police had submitted its entry for the Computer Society of India’s ‘e-governance award 2019’.

The Pune City Police Friday received an ‘Award of Recognition’ from the Computer Society of India of their ‘Third I’ technological initiative, during a function held in Bhubaneswar.

The Pune City Police, with the help of Adivid Technologies Private Ltd, had developed ‘Third I: Enhancing Policing Preventing Crimes Using Digital Technologies’. It was implemented in all police stations under the Pune City Police Commissionerate last year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh, who received the award, said, “It (‘Third I’) aims to provide insights to police stations so that they can plan targeted interventions.”

The Pune City Police had submitted its entry for the Computer Society of India’s ‘e-governance award 2019’. A press release issued by DCP Singh stated that during the 63rd annual conference of Computer Society of India on Friday at Bhubaneswar, the Pune City Police received the ‘Award of Recognition’ for ‘Third I’ initiative.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App