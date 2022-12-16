Retesh Kumaarr takes over as new Pune city police commissioner

IPS officer Retesh Kumaarr took over as the new commissioner of the Pune city police on Friday. The outgoing commissioner, Amitabh Gupta, handed over charge to Kumaarr.

In a recent reshuffle, Gupta was transferred to Mumbai as the additional director-general of police (law and order). Kumaarr was holding the charge of the state Crime Investigation Department chief.

Gupta thanked the Pune city and left a note saying, “Happy with the work we did in ensuring law and order, cracking major economic and exam scams, as well as in citizen engagement on the ground, plus on social media. But a long way to go and a lot of scope of improvement in areas such as traffic in tandem with other stakeholders….”

Gupta was instrumental in invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against more than hundred criminal gangs in the city during his tenure.