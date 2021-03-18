Pune City Police arrests one for firing at grocery shop owner: look for his aides

Pune City Police have arrested a person who, along with his accomplices, allegedly opened fire at a grocery shop owner in Ambegaon Khurd, leaving him injured, on the night of February 14( file )

Pune City Police have arrested a person who, along with his accomplices, allegedly opened fire at a grocery shop owner in Ambegaon Khurd, leaving him injured, on the night of February 14.

The victim, identified as Vishal Punjabi (32), had lodged the first information report in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. Police have identified the arrested accused as Ashok Govindrao Gavai (55), a resident of Warje Malwadi.

Police said that Punjabi and his brothers run ‘Balaji Trading Company’, a grocery shop, on Dattanagar – Katraj Road in Ambegaon Khurd. Around 9 pm, the assailants came to Punjabi’s grocery shop. When Punjabi questioned one of them, one of them took out a gun and shot at him. Punjabi sustained a bullet injury but is stable after undergoing treatment at a hospital.

From the analysis of “dump data” of mobile phone calls made from the area around the crime scene, Police Constable Jagdish Khedkar got crucial information about the accused Ashok Gavai.

According to police, Gavai admitted that he committed the crime with the help of three aides, identified as Ramdhan Vishwakarma, Rajasingh and Suraj Kumar, all residents of Katraj and natives of Uttar Pradesh.



Police said that search is on for the three accused and prima facie, probe has revealed that robbery was the motive behind opening fire at the shop owner Punjabi.