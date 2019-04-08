Pune: City-based paediatrician appointed IAMI president

Pune-based paediatrician Dr Rajeev Joshi has been nominated the new president of the Indian Association for Medical Informatics (IAMI) – the oldest and largest society of medical informatics in the country – while physician and intensivist Dr Aniket Joshi, also from Pune, has been nominated the secretary for 2019-20. Joshi is the only Indian to be selected for a fellowship programme conducted by the National Library of Medicine, USA.