Pune city news: Four bridges open; schools and colleges resume

Pune city news: 4 bridges open, 2 to remain shut today

Four of the six bridges in Pune that were closed for traffic on Monday, due to increasing water levels, were opened on Tuesday. The Baba Bhide and Tilak bridges, however, remained closed. On Monday, the traffic police had closed Rajiv Gandhi bridge from Aundh to Sangvi, Old Sangvi bridge from Spicer College to Old Sangvi, Dapodi to Bopodi bridge, Old Holkar bridge, Baba Bhide bridge and Tilak Bridge after discharge of water into various rivers from the dams near Pune. Traffic officials said Baba Bhide bridge and Tilak bridge will remain closed even on Wednesday.

Pune city news: About 600 in shelters take ill, treated by PMC

The PMC’s health department has stepped up surveillance to detect fever cases and treated nearly 600 persons, who were hit by the recent floodlike conditions and sought shelter at PMC-run schools. The patients include 78 children and four pregnant women, said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, medical officer, health, PMC. Assistant Medical Officer of PMC, Dr Anjali Sabne, said medical teams and ambulances have been deployed at the schools. “Our teams have been providing medicines and treating people…,” said Sabne. At PCMC, Additional Medical Officer of health Dr Pavan Salve has urged residents to exercise caution during monsoon. “There is a need to ensure that water is boiled and immediate treatment should be started if symptoms persist,” he said.

Pune city news: Most schools, colleges to open today

The Pune district administration has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in four out of 13 talukas, where heavy rainfall is expected to continue. Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has issued an order in this regard. Due to incessant rain, the district administration had declared holidays in all schools and colleges on Monday and Tuesday. While the situation has returned to normal in some parts, others are still struggling with rain and flood water. Schools and colleges located in Maval, Mulshi, Bhor and Velha talukas have been asked to remain closed on Wednesday.

Pune city news: Burglars take advantage of rain, 9 break-ins reported across Pune city

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, as heavy rain lashed the city, as many as nine house break-ins were reported from the four areas of Bibvewadi, Boat Club Road, Range Hills and Kamla Nehru Park. In all the cases, police suspect burglars took advantage of the heavy rain. As many as six flats were broken into in Poonam Park Society in Bibvewadi while one flat each was burgled in three other areas. Local police stations have launched a probe into each of these cases.

Pune city news: Power supply to 50 per cent houses restored

MSEDCL has been able to restore supply to at least 50 per cent of homes which were affected due to flooding of housing society basements. With more than 30,000 consumers affected, MSEDCL authorities said they were working 24/7 to restore supply. “While 50 per cent of the work has been completed, and water has receded in some housing societies, there is a possibility of moisture being trapped in underground power cables. Due to this, we have to wait before switching on the power supply,” said Bharat Pawar, deputy chief public relations officer of Pune region, MSEDCL.