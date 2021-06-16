Monsoon is here but rains elude Pune city, bring 18% less rain

A farmer prepares his land before sowing seeds at Kharawade village in Mulshi. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre, File)

Even 10 days after the southwest monsoon set over Pune, the city areas are yet to record appreciable rainfall. Since June 1, Pune city has recorded 54.7mm.

Many parts of Pune district, however, have fared better, with the rainfall in the last fortnight here ranging between 41mm and 254mm.

In comparison to Pune city’s 18 per cent below normal rainfall (till June 15), Pune district has received 117.4mm, which is 65 per cent surplus and considered under the ‘excess’ category by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The southwest monsoon has been subdued over many parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, so far. Most areas are yet to receive good rain this season,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

In the district, appreciable rainfall was recorded over Lonavala (254mm), Vadgaon Maval (178mm), Khed Rajgurunagar (117mm), Ambegaon (100mm), Bhor (88mm) and Velhe (81.5mm) during the first two weeks of June.

Less rainfall activity over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada has put farmers on a wait mode before they can undertake kharif sowing.

“Over Maharashtra, the kharif sowing window is between June 15 and July 15. There has not been very good rain over Madhya Maharashtra, apart from Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur,” said an official from the Agriculture Meteorology Department, IMD, Pune.

Since the monsoon arrived before schedule over many areas of Maharashtra, there is no need for any panic with ample time still left to take up cultivation, the official said.

The orography of Pune is yet another reason strong westerly winds bring good rains over the Konkan and ghat areas of Pune district, but these winds fail to cross the Sahyadri ranges.

The IMD has forecast moderate intensity (15.6mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours) till the weekend over Pune city.