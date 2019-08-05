Pune city likely to receive ‘moderate to heavy rainfall’ today, says IMD

The 24-hour rainfall recorded in Pune city (Shivajinagar) till 8.30am on Monday was 41.1mm. Pashan recorded a rainfall of 52.4mm, while for Lohagaon, the figure was 27.4mm, said Pune’s India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

IMD’s nowcast forecast (valid upto four hours) in the morning suggested parts of Thane, Palghar in Konkan and some areas in Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik, would experience moderate to heavy rains till around noon.

“Strong westerly winds continue to blow over from the Arabian Sea and that is causing low-level wind convergence over south Gujarat and north Maharashtra areas. Madhya Maharashtra will continue to experience heavy rains during the next 24 hours, after which the rainfall intensity will see a gradual decline. Konkan and Goa will receive rainfall for next four days,” an official from IMD Pune stated.

However, rainfall over Vidarbha and Marathwada remained below normal during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall over Maharashtra in mm (8.30am of August 4 to 8.30am of August 5)



Mahabaleshwar: 380

Nashik: 158.3

Mumbai (Colaba): 90

Sangli: 51.9

Pune: 41.1

Wardha: 17.4

Jalgaon: 14.0

Chandrapur: 7.4

Akola: 5.1