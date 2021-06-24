Pune infrastructure watch: PMC sanctions Rs 6.71 crore for construction of first city library

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sanctioned Rs 6.71 crore to build a three-storey building on Ghole road that will house the city’s first library, which will have the latest technological features to meet the demand of youths taking higher education and preparing for competition examinations.

The library will be built in the heart of the city for the convenience of citizens, said Hemant Rasane, Chairperson of the Standing Committee.

The library will be developed on a 3,243.70 sq metre plot by demolishing a printing press of the civic body, housed in an old building which is in a dilapidated condition.

“It will be a parking plus 3-storey building with a construction area of 5,595.61 sq metres. The first floor will have a commercial office and a mess that will be leased to provide revenue for the civic body. The second floor will have a library, waiting room, magazine and newspaper department, new books department, reading room, meeting room, office and a book gallery. The third floor will have a study hall and a digital library. The project is estimated to cost Rs 13 crore,” Rasane said.

“The library will have the capacity to store 50,000 books. At least 400 students will be able to fit in the study rooms, which will be expanded later on. The digital library will have 40 computer workstations. Also, guidance for students will be provided in the study hall by experts,” Rasane added.

BJP corporator Jyotsana Ekbote, one of the people who had pushed for the library for the benefit of students, said, “Pune is an educational hub with youths from across the world coming here for higher education. The city also has a literary background and a good culture of reading books. Many youths come to the city to prepare for competitive examinations.”

The seating capacity in the mess will initially be 60, and later be increased to 150. There will be parking available for 64 cars, 315 scooters and 85 motorcycles.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has assured funding of Rs 2 crore for the project from the MP Local Area Development Funds.

“The PMC has allocated Rs 6.71 crore to start the construction of the proposed building. The remaining funding would be provided as and when required,” said Rasane.

