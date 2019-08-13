Pune: Sixth accused arrested in Hitesh Mulchandani murder case

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch has arrested the sixth accused in the murder of 24-year-old Hitesh Mulchandani.

Mulchandani was abducted in a four-wheeler by a few youngsters, who later murdered him with sharp weapons, said police. He was allegedly murdered over a petty quarrel that took place outside the Kunal Bar and Restaurant at Radhika chowk in Pimpri in the early hours of July 23.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Shahbaz Qureshi. Earlier, the police had arrested three persons and also nabbed two minors in connection with the murder.

The three accused already under arrest are Akshay Sanjay Bhosale alias Linga (25), Yogesh alias Langda Vitthal Topmpe (30), both of whom have criminal records, and Arbaz Munna Shaikh (20).