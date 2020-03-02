Part of FC Road opened for 2-way traffic for 15 days; change to be permanent if popular

FC Road was made a one-way road in 2009. (File) FC Road was made a one-way road in 2009. (File)

For fifteen days starting Saturday, the Pune Traffic Police has opened the FC road stretch between Veer Chapekar Chowk (Mashoba Gate) and Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk for two-way traffic. If the move proves popular, the change will be made permanent, traffic officials said. The stretch between Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk and Garware Chowk will remain one-way.

The road, which is known for its eateries, roadside markets and proximity to colleges, was made a one-way road, along with the parallel Jangli Maharaj Road, in 2009 — though the notification was issued a year earlier.

Since then, it was one-way until October 2015, when the police opened the contra-lane between Jagtap Chowk (Lalit Mahal restaurant) and Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk for two-way traffic. Now, it has further opened the short stretch between Jagtap Chowk and Veer Chaphekar Chowk for two way traffic.

The temporary notification signed by additional commissioner Sanjay Shinde said that the decision has been taken considering inconvenience faced by residents.

“Vehicles coming from Narveer Tanaji Wadi, Patil Estate, Model Colony and University Road could not turn on to FC Road and had to take a detour from Sancheti. A report on this was submitted by traffic division in-charge of Shivajinagar Police, who supported opening up the stretch for two-way traffic,” said Shinde.

In October 2015, a narrow contraflow lane on the 100 metre stretch between Jagtap Chowk, near Lalit Mahal Restaurant, and Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk was opened by traffic police. This move proved popular as motorists taking the Sahasrabuddhe Road, the one connecting Model Colony with FC Road through Hotel Ambassador, towards Deccan didn’t have to go through the bottleneck of Dyaneshwar Paduka chowk.

The new arrangement has been made operational for 15 days on an experimental basis and the traffic department is accepting suggestions and objections from commuters. “We will study the impact of the change. We will make the system permanent if there’s a positive impact,” said Shinde.

