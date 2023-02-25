scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Pune city cops nab thief known as ‘Robin Hood’ from Punjab

Pune crime news, Punjab Robin Hood, Punjab Robin Hood arrested, Pune City Police, pune police, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsInvestigations revealed that a car owned by one Dhanpal Singh was used by Mohammed Irfan alias ‘Robin Hood’ and three aides Sunil Yadav, unit Yadav and Rajesh Yadav. Sunil, Punit and Rajesh were arrested by Tamil Nadu police in a theft case.
Police have arrested a  thief nicknamed ‘Robin Hood’ — who hails from  Jogiya Khera village in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district — from Jalandhar.

Identified as Mohammed Irfan alias Aryan Khanna alias Ujala alias ‘Robin Hood’ (33), he was arrested by the Pune police’s Crime Branch from Jalandhar on February 23 and brought to Pune on Saturday.

ornaments and cash worth Rs 2 lakh were stolen from a house in Sindh Society on Baner Road on February 10. An FIR was lodged at Chaturshringi police station. Probe revealed that the burglars had used a Jaguar car with a fake number plate for committing the crime.  Investigations revealed that a car owned by one Dhanpal Singh was used by Mohammed Irfan alias ‘Robin Hood’ and  three aides Sunil Yadav, unit Yadav and Rajesh Yadav.  Sunil, Punit and Rajesh were arrested by Tamil Nadu police in a theft case.   After following the accused for about eight days, police arrested Irfan from Jalandhar.  Irfan is known as ‘Robin Hood’ as he reportedly spends a large amount on charity at his native place in Sitamarhi. He has been arrested multiple times  in different states and was even booked under the stringent Gangster Act  earlier.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 23:49 IST
