Pune city Congress unit urges Sonia to take action agains ‘traitors’

The Pune city Congress unit has decided to come down hard on party members whose actions compromised the chances of its candidates during the recent Assembly polls. Three party candidates who contested the Assembly polls and lost will present their report to party president Sonia Gandhi.

At a party meeting on Sunday, the Congress passed three resolutions. The first resolution complimented party chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Sena MP Sanjay Raut and others for bringing the Maha Vikas Agadhi to power. The meeting also hailed the victory of party MLA Nana Patole as the Assembly speaker.

“A resolution was passed to compliment the efforts made by the top leaders to bring Maha Vikas Agadhi to power to resolve the issues faced by farmers, traders and workers,” Congress Pune chief Ramesh Bagwe said.

In two other resolutions, the city unit appealed to Gandhi that those leaders who left the party during the Assembly polls should not be taken back.

Several leaders, including four corporators from Khadki Cantonment Board — Suresh kamble, Kamlesh Chaskar, Abhay Sawant and Duryadhan Bhapkar — have joined the BJP. Similarly, former mayor Dattatrye Gaikwad and former deputy mayor Bukhari Algude, MPCC members Rashid Shaikh and Sadannand Shetty and former corporator Sudhir Janjyot too have joined the BJP.

In the third resolution, the city Congress unit urged Gandhi to act against senior party leaders who worked against party’s interest. Congress leaders said in Cantonment seat where the party chief lost the election, one senior party leader fielded his candidate against the Congress nominee. “This led to the defeat of our city party chief,” said a party leader. Another Congress leader had ensured that his supporters join the BJP. “This led to the defeat of Arvind Shinde,” said a Congress leader.

The resolution said some leaders are trying to make a comeback, but they should not be taken back. “Such leaders should be shown their place…the traitors should not be taken back,” the resolution said. The resolution was placed by Ajit Darekwar and seconded by Sangeeta Tiwari. The party leaders hoped that the resolution will be taken in all seriousness by the party high command.

At the meeting, Congress leader Arvind Shinde said, “Party workers put in their might during the elections. However, those leaders who enjoyed their posts given by the party did nothing.”

Datta Bahirat said, “The opposition was strong, but I could give a tough fight because of the ‘karyakartas’… Because of some office-bearers leaving the party and some supported them, I lost by a narrow margin. I will present a detailed report to party chief.”

