Pune: City-based techie’s solution to potholes earns him coveted patent

A city-based surface technology professional has been granted the Indian patent for inventing a solution for repairing potholes and carrying out road maintenance.

The Union government patent office issued a certificate dated August 31 to 49-year-old Rajesh Rathod for his invention titled “Perennial water-based potholes repair solution for repairing potholes and road repair maintenance”.

Explaining about his product, Rathod, who holds a diploma in Surface Coating Technology from the Technical Institute of Deccan Education Society that runs the Fergusson College, said it is a set of three different types of chemicals, each of which contains different compositions. The effect of three types of chemicals in combination with concrete gives results in the form of pothole-filling, said Rathod, who works on waterproofing and heritage structure conservation projects.

“The product is used to fill the potholes even in mild rain or other wet conditions. It can also be used to repair roads, fill cross cut on them and can create bonding with bituminous or asphalt as well as concrete,” said Rathod, adding he took up research that led to the invention after noticing that a large number of citizens were losing life or getting injured due to accidents taking place because of potholes.

Terming his product as multipurpose, Rathod said it is also used to maintain drainage cover at the surface level of the road. “Usually drainage cover sets down with time, which leads to a pothole-type effect. The product is useful to maintain drainage cover in an aligned manner on the road,” said Rathod.

Rathod said the cost of his product is 55 per cent less compared to the traditional material or method, which are “actually based on petroleum products or by-products”.

Rathod’s product has been tried on a village road in Velugaon, on city roads on Sinhgad road and the NH-4, Pune-Bengaluru highway. Rathod has also received a certification for his work from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Rathod’s patent would be applicable from the date of filing the application on May 31, 2019, for 20 years in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.