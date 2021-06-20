Pune: City authors Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar receive humanitarian award

Rachana Shah, the daughter of Meena Mangeshkar and niece of Lata Mangeshkar, and Rhythm Wagholikar, are known for their writing and capturing legendary musicians and singers in a distinctive style. (Twitter/@mangeshkarlata)

City-based authors Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar received the ‘WOW iconic stylista and Humanitarian award 2021’ at a function in Mumbai recently for spreading awareness on hygiene and sanitation during the pandemic.

“They have interviewed doctors, surgeons, Bollywood celebrities and musicians to rekindle hope, infuse positivity and instill joy among people,” stated a press release.

“During the pandemic, many stories emerged where people came forth to help those in need and were hailed as heroes, warriors and even saviours,” said Shobhaa M Arya, CEO, WOW Group who felicitated the duo.

Winners of Worthiness (WOW) award is offered in various categories. Those who have receive this award include actors Hema Malini, Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi, film costume designer Rohit Verma, Sandeep Soparkar, Lata Surendra, Deepak Muzumdar and Palaaumi Mukherjee, among others.

Rachana Shah, the daughter of Meena Mangeshkar and niece of Lata Mangeshkar, and Rhythm Wagholikar, are known for their writing and capturing legendary musicians and singers in a distinctive style.

Lata Mangeshkar wrote on social media, “Meri bhaanji Rachana Shah aur Rhythm Wagholikar in dono’n ko WOW Iconic Stylista and Humanitarian awards 2021 for their tireless contribution for the welfare of society during ‘COVID times’ mila hai. Main unko badhaai aur aashirwad deti hun.”