Citizens invited to reconnect with nature at Devrai

Organisers said the walks are conducted in small batches of 30 to 40 people to maintain quality interaction and ensure responsible movement within the site. (File Photo)

Written by Ritesh Dhar

An open-to-all Tree Walk aimed at reconnecting citizens with urban river ecosystems will be held at Devrai near the Ram–Mula confluence in Baner on Saturday at 4 pm. The initiative, organised by the Pune River Revival (PRR) Group, focuses on protecting natural habitats while River Front Development (RFD) work continues in the area.

The walk will be led by Sayee Girdhari, a Botany postgraduate from Savitribai Phule Pune University and project coordinator at SeasonWatch. Designed as an interactive experience, the session will allow participants to learn about local flora, ecological significance and conservation practices while engaging directly with experts.