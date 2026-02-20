Citizens invited to reconnect with nature at Devrai

Dedicated walk leaders and volunteers guide participants through the terrain, answering questions and encouraging discussions suited to people from varied age groups and backgrounds.

3 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 08:45 PM IST
Organisers said the walks are conducted in small batches of 30 to 40 people to maintain quality interaction and ensure responsible movement within the site. (File Photo)Organisers said the walks are conducted in small batches of 30 to 40 people to maintain quality interaction and ensure responsible movement within the site. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Written by Ritesh Dhar

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

An open-to-all Tree Walk aimed at reconnecting citizens with urban river ecosystems will be held at Devrai near the Ram–Mula confluence in Baner on Saturday at 4 pm. The initiative, organised by the Pune River Revival (PRR) Group, focuses on protecting natural habitats while River Front Development (RFD) work continues in the area.

The walk will be led by Sayee Girdhari, a Botany postgraduate from Savitribai Phule Pune University and project coordinator at SeasonWatch. Designed as an interactive experience, the session will allow participants to learn about local flora, ecological significance and conservation practices while engaging directly with experts.

Organisers said the walks are conducted in small batches of 30 to 40 people to maintain quality interaction and ensure responsible movement within the site. Dedicated walk leaders and volunteers guide participants through the terrain, answering questions and encouraging discussions suited to people from varied age groups and backgrounds. Due to limited volunteers, extra registrations are placed on a waiting list and given preference for future events.

PRR volunteers describe the area as an “urban sacred grove” or Devrai — a space that must be respected and preserved. Volunteer Ajay Homkar said, “We treat this place like a Devrai, a tropical forest in an urban setting. We follow the rules of a sacred grove — not bringing anything inside and not leaving anything behind. Small groups help us stay connected with people while protecting the habitat.”

The Tree Walk is part of a broader citizen-led effort to bring people back to Pune’s rivers. The group has previously hosted bird walks, butterfly walks and musical forest walks, while upcoming events include a Butterfly Walk on February 28, a Poetry Walk on March 1, a Healing Forest Walk on March 8 and a Spider Observation Walk on March 15. Participants have also contributed ideas such as River Story Walks and Morning Raga sessions, reflecting growing community involvement.

According to volunteer Sanjeev Naik, registrations for Saturday’s walk are already full, but residents are encouraged to contact the group for future programmes. The initiative gained momentum last year following a Chipko March organised in early February to express solidarity with trees and raise awareness about habitat protection.

(The author is an intern at The Indian Express)

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of current professions will go away, people will have to adapt'
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
AUS vs OMA
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
Advertisement