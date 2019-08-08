Pune: Citing poor condition of their houses, victims refuse to leave PCMC relief camp

Days after their homes were damaged by the Pavana river flood, affected residents refused a request by the civic authorities to vacate their relief camp in Sanghvi, arguing that their homes are not in good condition.

Advertising

PCMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Khot said the civic body requested those hit by the flood to move out, as the water level in the river had gone down. “However, they refused, saying their houses were not in good condition and they cannot move out so far,” he said.

Khot said those displaced from Mulanagar in Sanghvi, numbering around 800, had been shifted to the relief camp in Ahilyadevi Holkar School.

“Some of them have moved out. But we still have over 500 people staying in the camp. We told them that we want to restart the school from tomorrow, but they said they will not move out,” he said.

Khot said if the flood-hit don’t move out, they will have a problem in restarting the civic school. “We cannot keep the school closed for long,” he said.