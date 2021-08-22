Pune circle: Over 1 crore people given Covid-19 shots to date

Pune circle, which includes the districts of Pune, Satara and Solapur, has administered over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccines to date.

Pune has been able to inoculate 72,61,612 people, Satara 15,97,624 and Solapur 11,90,324, the district health authorities said.

Across the state, authorities said that more than 1 million doses were administered in a single day on Saturday (August 21). “We have administered 10.77 lakh covid doses today by 7 pm, the highest ever for Maharashtra,” Dr Pradeep Vyas, the state’s additional chief secretary, said.

The state’s previous best was 9.64 lakh doses on August 14. To date, as many as 5.30 crore vaccines have been administered in the state.