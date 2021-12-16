Christmas in Pune: X’mas bazaars, special programme for prisoners, and more

It’s time to deck the halls, bring out the cookies and celebrate the spirit of Christmas — more so in these testing Covid times. Across churches and clubs, several events have been organised to bring in the much needed cheer this festive season.

At St. Patrick’s Cathedral, a Christmas bazaar will be held on December 18 and 19. According to the assistant parish priest Father William Anthony the main aim is to promote the skills of local entrepreneurs through the exhibition and sale of Christmas sweets. Carols will be sung by youth, children and nuns on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Prison Ministry of India (Pune chapter) plans on spreading X’mas cheer amongst prisoners, and their families. Father Wilfred V Fernandes, Coordinator, State and Central region said that Christmas is a time for spreading joy and goodwill. “Some of our volunteers who are fully vaccinated will visit the remedial homes for boys and girls under 18 in the coming week, sing carols and celebrate the festive occasion,” he said.

Socialising safely by observing covid appropriate behaviour is the mantra and to hang on to the mood of the season, the Poona Goan Institute is organising a Christmas bazaar on December 21 and 22. Taking all precautions, the organisers are preparing for the much awaited annual Christmas ball on December 25. Apart from this, the Goan club is also organising a crib and card making competition for children while a Christmas tree party on December 23 will include residents of Mother Teresa’s home and Isha Prema Niketan.

“Our much awaited event is the Christmas ball and the club is preparing to take all precautions with compulsory masks and vaccination certificates as a mandate for entry,: Charmaine Lazarus, President of the over 100 year old club said.

Another Jingle Bells Christmas bazaar, a two day event, has been organised on December 18 and 19. Noella Kambli, founder of Ladybird events, said that the month of December was one of joy and celebration.

“We have a wide range of Christmas items including cakes, candles, cribs and other products at our stalls. What’s more there are events like dance competition and a kids fashion show apart from lucky draw and other fun competitions at Kedari ground, Wanowrie,” Kambli said. The Indian Catholic Youth Movement – Poona Diocese is also organising a Christmas FAM JAM on December 19 with a carol singing competition and fancy dress competition.

