Pune Christian Forum holds protest march against misuse of anti-conversion law

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The Pune Christian Forum organised a peaceful protest march on Wednesday demanding an end to the misuse of the Maharashtra Dharma Swatantrya Act, 2026, the anti-conversion law enacted by the state government earlier this year.
The forum also condemned what it claimed were false allegations of religious conversion, demanded an end to atrocities against the Christian community as well as the protection of constitutional rights to religious freedom.
More than 500 members of the Christian community and its representatives from various churches participated in the protest march.
Pastor Rajesh Kelkar, president of the Pune Christian Forum, said this was the first protest in the state against the Maharashtra Dharma Swatantrya Act, 2026.
The Forum expressed hope that similar peaceful and constitutional protests would be organised on a larger scale across Maharashtra to ensure that the law is not misused against any community.
Forum members submitted a memorandum of their demands to Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam and Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. Memorandums were also submitted to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.
The memorandum called for a constitutional and legal review of the Act, measures to prevent false conversion complaints, clear legal distinction between religious programmes and religious conversions, and safeguards against selective use of the law against any minority community.