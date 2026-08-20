Pune Christian Forum holds protest march against misuse of anti-conversion law

More than 500 Christians and representatives from various churches joined the Pune Christian Forum’s peaceful protest march. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The Pune Christian Forum organised a peaceful protest march on Wednesday demanding an end to the misuse of the Maharashtra Dharma Swatantrya Act, 2026, the anti-conversion law enacted by the state government earlier this year.

The forum also condemned what it claimed were false allegations of religious conversion, demanded an end to atrocities against the Christian community as well as the protection of constitutional rights to religious freedom.

More than 500 members of the Christian community and its representatives from various churches participated in the protest march.

The march began at the Pune District Collectorate and concluded at the Police Commissionerate, calling for a constitutional and legal review of the Maharashtra Dharma Swatantrya Act, 2026 and safeguards against its misuse. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) The march began at the Pune District Collectorate and concluded at the Police Commissionerate, calling for a constitutional and legal review of the Maharashtra Dharma Swatantrya Act, 2026 and safeguards against its misuse. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pastor Rajesh Kelkar, president of the Pune Christian Forum, said this was the first protest in the state against the Maharashtra Dharma Swatantrya Act, 2026.