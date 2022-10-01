scorecardresearch
Pune: Christian community to hold peace rally today

The rally will begin with a peace meeting addressed by the leaders of the community at 3pm at the Eichstatt Hall, St Patrick’s High School & Junior College.

The procession will begin from St Patrick’s Cathedral and enter Pune-Solapur Road.

On the 15th International Day of Non-Violence on October 2, the Christian community in Pune, under the leadership of Rt Rev Dr Thomas Dabre, Bishop of Poona, and jointly with other Pro-Life organisations, is holding a peace rally. The Ecumenical Pro-Life Peace Rally-2022 will have young residents of Christian community spearheading the event.

The rally will begin with a peace meeting addressed by the leaders of the community at 3pm at the Eichstatt Hall, St Patrick's High School & Junior College.

The procession will begin from St Patrick’s Cathedral and enter Pune-Solapur Road. The rally will proceed until Mahatma Phule Sanskrutik Bhavan and then return to St Patrick’s Cathedral.

