10 children in hospital after suspected chlorine leak at government-run Pune pool

The incident occurred at the Government Regional Sports Complex in Pune’s Yerawada on Wednesday night.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 1, 2026 10:34 AM IST
Pune swimming pool chlorine gas leakThe police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the handling and storage of chlorine in the swimming pool. (Photo: Pexels/ Representational)
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Ten children between the ages of 13 and 15 were hospitalised after a suspected chlorine gas leak at the swimming pool of the Government Regional Sports Complex in Pune’s Yerawada on Wednesday night.

The incident took place around 9 pm. The children, who were at the swimming pool when the incident occurred, complained of nausea and vomiting. They were subsequently taken to a hospital and have been kept under observation for some time.

“They were kept under observation, and their condition is now normal. We have begun an inquiry to ascertain what caused the leak and whether any negligence was involved,” an official from the Yerawada police station said.

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The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the handling and storage of chlorine in the swimming pool, and whether prescribed safety measures were being followed.

The Government Regional Sports Complex is used for various sporting and training activities, including swimming. The police are recording information from those present at the swimming pool at the time of the incident and examining other relevant details as part of the inquiry.

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