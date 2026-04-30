24 hospitalised after gas leak in storage facility near Pune’s Gangadham Chowk

A Pune Fire Brigade officer said the leak originated from a storage capsule at a facility that was reportedly used by a water purification contractor in the past. Representative Imgae

As many as 24 people, including four children and two firefighters, were hospitalised after a suspected chlorine gas leak from a cylinder at a closed storage facility near Gangadham Chowk in Pune early hours Thursday.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade Control room, the incident occurred around 12.50 am at a closed storage facility next to Aaimata Mandir, near Gangadham Chowk.

Officials said the condition of all the 24 people is stable and they will be kept under observation for a few hours.

“Initial information suggests that this is a closed storage facility of a company that took contracts for water purification in the past. After citizens complained of irritation of the nose and throat, breathing trouble, and other symptoms in a wider area, multiple teams of firefighters were deployed. We found out that a gas storage capsule for chlorine had a leak. Residents from the houses very close to the location who suffered chlorine exposure were moved in ambulances to Sassoon Hospital,” Fire Officer Sunil Naiknavre, who was one of the responding officers at the scene, said.