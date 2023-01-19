Chinchwad bypoll: Battle-ready BJP says no feud in Jagtap family, doesn’t deny the possibility of unopposed election

Even as the Election Commission of India announced the bypoll to the Chinchwad Assembly seat will be held on February 27, the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the BJP denied there was any dispute over who will contest the election.

Laxman Jagtap, the three-time MLA from the Chinchwad constituency, passed away on January 3 necessitating the bypoll to the seat. The former MLA’s younger brother Shankar Jagtap and his wife Ashwini are reportedly the aspirants for the party ticket.

“There is a lot of kite flying going on regarding the candidates for the Chinchwad Assembly seat. The candidate for the seat will be picked unanimously. And, there is no dispute whatsoever in the Jagtap family regarding who should get the ticket,” BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad president Mahesh Landge told The Indian Express Thursday.

On its part, the Jagtap family said it is not thinking about the elections as of now. “As of now, we are busy with various rituals and not thinking of elections,” Shankar Jagtap said while speaking to the Express.

The BJP is hoping, as per the poll tradition in the state, the election to the Chinchwad seat will be held unopposed. “There is a tradition in Maharashtra politics that if a sitting MLA dies and if the family members are nominated by the same party, then other parties do not field their candidates. We hope if the Jagtap family comes forward and expresses the desire to contest the bypoll, then other parties will support their candidature and ensure unopposed election,” said Landge.

However, the BJP said in case such a scenario does not arise, they are ready for the poll battle. “We have already readied our poll machinery. Our booth-related work has been completed,” said Landge.

The decision regarding picking the candidate for the bypoll is likely to be announced by the BJP in the next two-three days, he added.

In case the elections are held, the BJP hopes to ride on the sympathy wave and the development work carried out by Jagtap in the Chinchwad constituency. “Besides the sympathy factory, it should be remembered that Laxmanbhau had changed the face of his constituency and that is why he was repeatedly elected with ease from the constituency. The BJP will, therefore, win the bypoll, if it takes place, without much of a problem,” Landge said.

The NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president Ajit Gavhane said the decision as to whether the party should contest the Chinchwad bypoll will be taken by the party leadership. “As of now, no one from the BJP has approached us. No one from the Jagtap family has made any requests to us. In case, the BJP calls for an unopposed election, our party leadership will take the decision,” Gavhane added.

The National Congress Party, however, said it was also preparing to contest the elections. Bhausaheb Bhoir and Nana Kate are among the aspirants from the party. “We are gearing up to contest the poll. Already aspirants have started approaching us,” Gavhane said.

In the 2019 election, the NCP and Congress had an alliance. The NCP had contested the election and lost.

Congress’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit said it is also preparing to contest the Chinchwad bypoll in case the alliance does not come through. “We will adhere to the decision taken by MVA leaders in this regard. If Congress decides to contest the election separately, we have a few aspirants for the bypoll. We are readying for the poll and are awaiting the final decision by the seniors,” said Kailas Kadam, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Congress.

Meanwhile, election officials said the elected MLA from the Chinchwad seat will get 20-month tenure. “The last election was held on October 21, 2019. The counting was held on October 24. The term ends on October 2024 which means the newly elected MLA will have 20 months’ tenure,” officials said.