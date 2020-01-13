Pune: Chill remains absent from state, cloudy weather this week, says IMD

On a winter morning at Taljai Hill on Sunday. (Photo: Pavan Khengre) On a winter morning at Taljai Hill on Sunday. (Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Winter chill is likely to remain missing from most parts of the state this week, said officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Pune city recorded a minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was 3 degrees above normal.

Over the coming week, night temperatures are expected to swing between 12 degrees and 13.4 degrees.

Similar trend was reported from most parts of Maharashtra, which is expected to experience warmer days ahead, said an IMD official. Winter chill was largely absent over hill station Mahabaleshwar (13.6 degrees), Nanded (14 degrees), Satara (14.2 degrees), Sangli (17.1 degrees), Kolhapur ( 17.5 degrees) and Solapur (18 degrees) on Sunday.

However, cold conditions prevailed during the weekend in Vidarbha, where the mercury fell by over five degrees, especially in areas adjoining Madhya Pradesh, which is presently under the grip of cold wave spell.

Gondia reported 7.5 degrees Celsius minimum temperature and remained the coolest city in Maharashtra on Sunday. Similar chill was reported from Nagpur and Bhramhapuri (7.6 degrees each), Wardha (10 degrees), Amravati (11.4 degrees) and Akola (11.7 degrees) on the day.

The week ahead is likely to be dominated by moisture laden sea breeze blowing from the Arabian Sea, which might create foggy and hazy sky conditions, especially during the morning hours of the day, said IMD officials.

“Besides, there are chances of interaction between westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea and the easterly winds coming in from the Bay of Bengal over the state. As a result, there could be cloudy weather from January 14 evening onwards. We do not expect much rise in the minimum temperatures over most parts of the state,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

However, mercury could marginally see a fall from normal over the extreme northern parts of the state during the week, but still hover around normal, he said.

