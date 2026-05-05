Raj Thackeray demands ‘cruel death’ for accused in Pune minor rape-murder case: ‘Government only wakes up after such tragedies’

Thackeray argued that such incidents point to a deeper societal breakdown, citing a decline in fear of law, rising crimes against women, and an erosion of accountability. File Photo

As outrage mounts over the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Pune district, MNS chief Raj Thackeray Tuesday demanded “cruel death” for the accused and questioned the state government’s promise of a fast-track trial.

Calling the May 1 incident “spine-chilling”, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief said the accused should be punished with extreme severity. He also questioned why swift action is not taken against perpetrators, even as protesters demanding justice for the rape and murder of the minor Pune reportedly faced police action.

“When the government talks about taking action through ‘fast-track’ systems in such cases, they should also define what ‘fast-track’ actually means. It seems the government only wakes up after such tragedies occur. In Maharashtra, the rate of abduction and exploitation of girls and women has increased exponentially,” Thackeray said in a social media post in Marathi.