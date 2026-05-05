Raj Thackeray demands ‘cruel death’ for accused in Pune minor rape-murder case: ‘Government only wakes up after such tragedies’

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As outrage mounts over the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Pune district, MNS chief Raj Thackeray Tuesday demanded “cruel death” for the accused and questioned the state government’s promise of a fast-track trial.
Calling the May 1 incident “spine-chilling”, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief said the accused should be punished with extreme severity. He also questioned why swift action is not taken against perpetrators, even as protesters demanding justice for the rape and murder of the minor Pune reportedly faced police action.
“When the government talks about taking action through ‘fast-track’ systems in such cases, they should also define what ‘fast-track’ actually means. It seems the government only wakes up after such tragedies occur. In Maharashtra, the rate of abduction and exploitation of girls and women has increased exponentially,” Thackeray said in a social media post in Marathi.
“This isn’t just a one-off spike; it is growing year after year, which means the fear of the law has completely vanished. Furthermore, news emerged that police lathi-charged protesters demonstrating after this incident. Why doesn’t the government show this same “promptness” against those who exploit women and girls?” he asked.
Thackeray argued that such incidents point to a deeper societal breakdown, citing a decline in fear of law, rising crimes against women, and an erosion of accountability. He called for a broader public discussion of the causes of recurring crime, blaming an increasing obsession with power, weakening social checks, and shifting value systems.
“This is serious. Both good and evil tendencies exist in society, but the societal and legal mechanisms that should restrain evil seem to have disappeared. The combination of unchecked greed, the lust for power, OTT content, the mad scramble for money and land, and constant immersion in mobile phones has disrupted the entire social order,” he said.
The MNS chief said the media, politicians, and society must realise that Maharashtra is being deeply wounded by such incidents.
“My party and I are a part of this very society. I assure you that my party and I will be at the forefront of implementing the suggestions I have made. Such incidents must never happen again. The government must immediately do whatever it takes to bring Maharashtra’s diverted ‘attention’ and strayed ‘objective’ back on track.”
Meanwhile, Baramati MP Supriya Sule is set to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking justice for the victim.