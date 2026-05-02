Pune-Satara highway blocked after 4-year-old raped, murdered by 65-year-old; locals call for bandh today

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A 65-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a four-year-old girl in a village in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Friday, sparking massive outrage. An angry mob blocked the Pune-Satara highway on Friday night, causing traffic jams, before senior police officers rushed to the spot to restore order.
The highway was eventually cleared, and the protestors called for a bandh in the area on Saturday.
The police arrested the 65-year-old and lodged a first information report (FIR) against him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).
According to the initial probe, the girl was staying at her grandmother’s house for the summer vacation. She was playing near a local temple when the accused allegedly lured her and took her to a cowshed. He allegedly raped the girl, stoned her to death, and left her in the cowshed on Friday afternoon.
When the girl failed to return home, her family and locals started searching for her. CCTV footage revealed that the accused had taken the girl with him around 3.15 pm. Soon, the girl’s body was found in the cowshed, and the accused was caught.
After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and took the accused into custody. The girl’s body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem exam.
As news of the incident spread, people gathered in numbers to protest and staged a ‘rasta roko’ on the Pune-Satara highway. The protesters refused to take the girl’s body for her last rites, and alleged that the accused had a criminal record and had been arrested in sexual assault cases in the past.
The protesters cleared the highway after the superintendent of police (SP) spoke to the agitators and assured them of a speedy investigation in the case. The chargesheet against the accused will be submitted in 15 days, and the case will be heard by a fast-track court, the SP added.