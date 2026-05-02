Pune-Satara highway blocked after 4-year-old raped, murdered by 65-year-old; locals call for bandh today

As news of the incident spread, people gathered in large numbers and staged a ‘rasta roko’ on the Pune-Satara highway. The protesters alleged that the accused had been arrested in sexual assault cases in the past. (Image generated using AI)

A 65-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a four-year-old girl in a village in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Friday, sparking massive outrage. An angry mob blocked the Pune-Satara highway on Friday night, causing traffic jams, before senior police officers rushed to the spot to restore order.

The highway was eventually cleared, and the protestors called for a bandh in the area on Saturday.

The police arrested the 65-year-old and lodged a first information report (FIR) against him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).

According to the initial probe, the girl was staying at her grandmother’s house for the summer vacation. She was playing near a local temple when the accused allegedly lured her and took her to a cowshed. He allegedly raped the girl, stoned her to death, and left her in the cowshed on Friday afternoon.