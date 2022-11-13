Pune: Child dies after falling into water tank; 2 booked

Police have booked the builder and contractor of an under-construction building in Mangdewadi for their “negligence” after a two-year-old girl fell into an open water tank in the parking area on Friday morning and died. Sunil Sahani, the 27-year-old father of the deceased — identified as Ansika Sahani — filed a complaint in the matter at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Saturday.

According to police, Sunil works as a labourer at the under-construction building in Katraj’s Mangdewadi. Around 11 am on Friday, his daughter fell into the open water tank there and died.

Sunil mentioned in the complaint that the accused had not taken proper measures such as covering the water tank with a lid, or installing a net on all four sides of the tank, among others for security purposes. Police have booked the builder and contractor of the under-construction building under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.