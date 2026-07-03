‘No safety measures’: 2-year-old dies after falling in open drainage trench in Pune

According to the complaint filed by the child’s mother, the trench was dug near their house eight to 10 days ago. (AI generated image)

An unidentified contractor has been booked after a two-year-old child fell into an open drainage trench near his house in a village in the Pune district and died last month.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the contractor for causing death by negligence on July 1, after Soham Lakhan Kasbe died on June 30 in Kadam Wak Wasti Gram Panchayat.

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“The rainwater used to flow into the basti during the monsoon. So, a drainage ditch had been dug at the villagers’ request. It was filled with rainwater and wastewater from the village. The child fell into it and died,” Pradeep Pawar, Inspector, Loni Kalbhor Police Station, told The Indian Express Friday.