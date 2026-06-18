60% burns, cardiac arrest after fall into hot liquid: How advanced critical care helped 3-year-old in Pune recover

The three-year-old is currently being followed up on an OPD basis for continued recovery and rehabilitation and is off any medications , according to the doctors.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
3 min readPuneJun 18, 2026 08:03 PM IST
Pune child 60% burn injuriesThroughout the child's prolonged hospital stay, a multidisciplinary team worked around the clock to monitor his progress and address every aspect of his recovery. (Express photo)
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What began as a normal day for three-year-old Hardik Rathod from Thergaon in Pune turned into a terrifying ordeal for his family. While playing at home the child accidentally fell into a container with hot tamarind liquid that his father Vishal Rathod was preparing for the Chaat Centre. He suffered nearly 60 per cent burn injuries and developed cardiac arrest.

“It was just a matter of seconds. Before I could run towards my son, he had accidentally fallen into the container. I had kept it down on the floor for cooling. Watching my boy in excruciating pain and fighting to survive was a nightmare,” Vishaal told The Indian Express.

However a coordinated effort led by Dr. Milind M. Jambagi, the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) team, and Dr Shrikant Pingale, Plastic Surgeon at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, helped the critically injured child overcome multiple life-threatening complications due to burns, including shock, cardiac arrest, and respiratory failure, ultimately leading to a successful recovery after more than 40 days of intensive treatment.

Dr Jambagi who is also the Chairperson, Education Committee, World Federation of Pediatric Intensive and Critical Care Societies, Geneva said that the child had sustained severe burns involving nearly 60% of his body and had already suffered a cardiac arrest before being referred to Ankura hospital.

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“Such extensive burn injuries can affect multiple organs and increase the risk of severe infection, shock, breathing difficulties and other life-threatening complications apart from long-term disabilities. Our immediate focus was to stabilize his condition, support his vital organs, control pain, prevent infections, and initiate advanced wound care. He underwent comprehensive treatment that included respiratory support, strict infection control measures, nutritional rehabilitation, repeated burn wound dressings, collagen dressings, debridement procedures and intensive rehabilitation. Throughout his prolonged hospital stay, a multidisciplinary team worked around the clock to monitor his progress and address every aspect of his recovery. Cases like these require constant vigilance, as even minor setbacks can quickly become life-threatening in severely burned children,” Dr Jambagi said.

Dr Shrikant Pingale, Consultant Plastic Surgeon pointed out that due to the quality of care the child never got any infection throughout his hospital stay. “This was possible due to the regular wound care, dressing, highly specialised and protocolised care given at the PICU at Ankura Hospital. He was eventually discharged in a stable condition on May 11,” he said.

The three-year-old is currently being followed up on an OPD basis for continued recovery and rehabilitation and is off any medications , according to the doctors.

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“Severe burn injuries in children can be devastating not only physically but also emotionally for families. This case highlights the importance of early first aid, timely referral to specialized pediatric critical care centers, strict infection control, nutritional support and coordinated multidisciplinary management,” Dr Jambagi said.

While Vishal was able to muster funds for the treatment via crowd funding and the hospital’s support, watching his son slowly recover, start eating again and smile once, he said, feels nothing short of a miracle.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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