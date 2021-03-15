Pune: Chhabria awards for four women

The Hope Foundation and Research Centre, Pune, in association with the IEEE India Council, Women in Engineering (WiE) Affinity Group, IEEE Pune Section, announced the winners’ names for this year’s awards at the fifth Founders’ Day virtual programme.

This year, four dynamic young women won the Late Shri Pralhad P Chhabria Awards.

While Dr Anupama Ray, a young researcher at IBM Research India, was adjudged the winner for the Best Woman Professional (early career), Deeksha M S bagged the winner’s prize for Best Outgoing Student. Each winner won prize money of Rs 1.25 lakh, a medal and a citation.

The runners-up in both these categories were Professor (Dr) Lavika Goel, faculty at MNIT, Jaipur, and Annesya Banergee. They were awarded prize money of Rs 50,000, a medal and a citation.

The Hope Foundation and Research Centre, Pune, in association with the IEEE India Council, Women in Engineering (WiE) Affinity Group, IEEE Pune Section, announced the winners’ names for this year’s awards at the fifth Founders’ Day virtual programme.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Narendra Goidani, founder and CEO of Life School, Dr Suresh Nair, chair of IEEE India Council, Girish Khilari, chair of IEEE Pune Section, Dr Rajashree Jain, one of the core IEEE members and Aruna M Katara, daughter of P Chhabria and president of the Hope Foundation and Research Center, and other dignitaries were present at the event.