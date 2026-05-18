15,000 chemists from Pune to join nationwide shutdown on May 20

More than 12.40 lakh chemists across the country will be in a day-long protest. (Representational Image)

Around 15,000 chemists in Pune will join their counterparts across the country for a shutdown on May 20. The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists has called for a nationwide one day shutdown to protest against unregulated online medical sales and “predatory” pricing.

Protesting a range of concerns from online sales of drugs leading to a rise in the sale of counterfeit and spurious medicines to claims about how large corporate entities are disturbing market balance through deep discounting, chemists have threatened to continue their agitation beyond a day if the government fails to respond to their demands.

Despite repeated requests, no concrete action has been taken on the serious issues affecting the pharmaceutical trade, resulting in deep resentment among chemists across the country. “Illegal e-pharmacies and deep discounting have put the livelihood of several million dependents at risk,” J S Shinde, president of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) told The Indian Express.