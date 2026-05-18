15,000 chemists from Pune to join nationwide shutdown on May 20

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Around 15,000 chemists in Pune will join their counterparts across the country for a shutdown on May 20. The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists has called for a nationwide one day shutdown to protest against unregulated online medical sales and “predatory” pricing.
Protesting a range of concerns from online sales of drugs leading to a rise in the sale of counterfeit and spurious medicines to claims about how large corporate entities are disturbing market balance through deep discounting, chemists have threatened to continue their agitation beyond a day if the government fails to respond to their demands.
Despite repeated requests, no concrete action has been taken on the serious issues affecting the pharmaceutical trade, resulting in deep resentment among chemists across the country. “Illegal e-pharmacies and deep discounting have put the livelihood of several million dependents at risk,” J S Shinde, president of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) told The Indian Express.
Shinde and AIOCD General Secretary Rajiv Singhal in a statement stated, “This is not merely a matter of trade, but of patient safety. If the Government does not take any concrete decision on these demands by May 20, we will be compelled to launch an indefinite agitation.”
More than 12.40 lakh chemists across the country will be on a day-long protest. A memorandum has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the organisation has highlighted how illegal e-pharmacies were a threat to public health
Anil Belkar, Secretary of Chemists Association of Pune district told The Indian Express that at least 15,000 chemists from Pune will join the stir that is crucial for the survival of chemists and public health. “The online sale of drugs has led to a rise in the sale of counterfeit and spurious medicines,” Belkar said.
The organisation alleges that e-pharmacy platforms are taking advantage of regulatory relaxation. “Sale of medicines without physical verification is leading to repeated use of the same prescription. Through AI-based fake prescriptions, uncontrolled availability of antibiotics and habit-forming drugs is giving rise to major threats such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This is a direct compromise with public health,” an official statement of AIOCD said
Chemists have claimed that large corporate entities are disturbing market balance through deep discounting. While margins on essential medicines are fixed by the Government (NPPA/DPCO), these entities are creating unfair competition. This is threatening the survival of small chemists in rural and semi-urban areas, which will ultimately destroy the accessible medicine supply system,” they said.
There is a delay in withdrawal of emergency notifications. For instance, chemists pointed out that the notification issued during COVID-19 (March 26, 2020), which was a temporary measure, is not rational to continue even today. “This rule is weakening the strict provisions of Drug Rule 65, and digital platforms are taking advantage of it to violate regulatory safeguards,” chemists said.
AIOCD said the temporary COVID-period notification G.S.R. 220(E) should be withdrawn with immediate effect. It allowed doorstep delivery of medicines during the COVID-19 lockdown and emergency period.“The notification was introduced to ensure uninterrupted access to medicines during the COVID-19 lockdown when people could not visit pharmacies easily. However, its continued use by online platforms has raised concerns over sale of medicines without prescriptions, self-medication, and circulation of counterfeit or spurious drugs,” Shinde said.