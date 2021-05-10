Pune: Chemist among 3 held for illegal sale of remdesivir at higher prices, 21 injections seized

According to police, during a search, they recovered two remdesivir injections from their possession, and both did not have a licence or permission for selling the drug. (PTI/Representational)

POLICE HAVE arrested three persons, including a chemist, for the alleged illegal sale of remdesivir at higher prices. Police said they have seized 21 injections from the accused.

The three accused were identified as Krushna Ramrav Patil (22), who works as a nursing staff at a hospital in Thergaon; Nikhil Keshav Neharkar (19), a resident of Bijli Nagar, Chinchwad; and Shashikant Raghunath Panchal (34), who runs Ayushri medical shop in Thergaon.

A press release issued by deputy commissioner of police Anand Bhoite on Monday stated that during a surprise nakabandi operation, a team from Wakad police station, comprising sub-inspector Avdhut Shingare, policemen Dattaprasad Chaudhary, Jitendra Ugale, Atish Jadhav, and home guards Nikhil Sapkal and Rohan Gund, intercepted Patil and Neharkar while they were riding on separate two-wheelers at Kalewadi Phata on Sunday.

According to police, during a search, they recovered two remdesivir injections from their possession, and both did not have a licence or permission for selling the drug.

Police said a probe has revealed that the duo bought these injections from Panchal. Following this, Panchal was arrested and 19 remdesivir injections were recovered from his car, police added.

Police also said more investigation by a team led by senior inspector Vivek Mugalikar revealed that these injections were allotted to two hospitals by the government. But instead of delivering them to these hospitals, Panchal sold it on the black market at higher prices without checking doctor’s prescription or Covid-19 test reports, police added.

Bhayashri Yadav, officer of Food and Drugs Administration, lodged the FIR in this case at Wakad police station. The three accused were booked under sections pertaining to cheating of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013, Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Police said they have seized a total of 21 remdesivir injections, a car, two two-wheelers, mobile phones and some cash, all worth Rs 10,00,360 from the accused. “A probe is on to know whether the accused illegally sold remdesivir injections in the past.

A court has remanded the accused in police custody till May 14,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash.