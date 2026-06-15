Even experts are falling for it: How a Pune chartered accountant lost Rs 1.15 crore in online share trading fraud

Scammers allegedly lured the victim through WhatsApp groups with promises of high returns from IPO investments (File photo for representative use).

Cyber fraudsters allegedly deceived a Pune-based chartered accountant of Rs 1.15 crore in an online trading scam, the police said Monday. The victim, a 48-year-old resident of a luxurious apartment on Sinhagad Road, filed the FIR at the Pune city police’s cyber police station on June 9.

As per the FIR, the victim received an advertisement for ‘D18 Exploring Profit Methods’ on his WhatsApp number on November 15, 2025.

Soon after he clicked on it, he was allegedly added to a WhatsApp group with the same name, ‘D18 Exploring Profit Methods’, having 158 members. The group’s admin, Megnand Sharma, was providing share trading training to the members, as per the FIR.