Pune: Chargesheet filed against gangster Aarti Misal, aides

The police have filed a chargesheet against gangster Aarti Misal and eight members of her gang in connection with a narcotics trafficking racket. Misal and the gang members have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The chargesheet was filed in the court of Special Judge S H Gwalani by officials from the Khadak police station. According to the chargesheet, the organised gang had spread its network in Mumbai also.

In December last year, the members of the gang were arrested with consignments of brown sugar, hashish, vehicles and gold ornaments, it stated.

Police told the court that Misal has bought two flats worth over Rs 40 lakh from the money earned through drug smuggling and peddling. The gangster was also going to purchase some more properties, said police.

