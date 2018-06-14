Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Pune: Chargesheet filed against gangster Aarti Misal, aides

Pune: Chargesheet filed against gangster Aarti Misal, aides

In December last year, the members of the gang were arrested with consignments of brown sugar, hashish, vehicles and gold ornaments, it stated.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: June 14, 2018 5:17:56 am
Pune: Chargesheet filed against gangster Aarti Misal, aides In December last year, the members of the gang were arrested with consignments of brown sugar, hashish, vehicles and gold ornaments, it stated. (Representational Image)

The police have filed a chargesheet against gangster Aarti Misal and eight members of her gang in connection with a narcotics trafficking racket. Misal and the gang members have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The chargesheet was filed in the court of Special Judge S H Gwalani by officials from the Khadak police station. According to the chargesheet, the organised gang had spread its network in Mumbai also.

In December last year, the members of the gang were arrested with consignments of brown sugar, hashish, vehicles and gold ornaments, it stated.

Police told the court that Misal has bought two flats worth over Rs 40 lakh from the money earned through drug smuggling and peddling. The gangster was also going to purchase some more properties, said police.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now