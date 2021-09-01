Pune: Chandrakant Patil among BJP leaders booked for ‘violating Covid-19 norms’ during agitation for temples

Chandrakant Patil, chief of the BJP’s Maharashtra unit, was booked recently along with other party members for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown norms during their agitation seeking reopening of temples.

The state government has not passed any order to open temples. The BJP had carried out a statewide protest on August 30, saying that if liquor shops and other places are open, then the government should also open temples.

The Pune unit of the BJP had agitated at Kasba Ganpati temple. Along with Patil, who is a BJP MLA from Pune, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, city leaders including Jagdish Mulik and others took part in the agitation.

An offence has been registered at Faraskhana police station against 30 BJP officebearers and party workers for allegedly violating lockdown norms during the agitation.