Pune: Chance for women to become PCMC ‘Municipal Commissioner’ for a day

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched ‘We-YUVA (Youth Urban Vision Accelerator Challenge)’ challenge to achieve equitable development in urban governance.

Drawing inspiration from the theme of this year’s International Women’s day – ‘Choose to challenge’, PCMC is exploring a unique way to celebrate the sprit of womanhood in civil administration. The challenge is open for all women within the age bracket of 18-25 years. They are invited to share their thoughts and vision to make Pimpri Chinchwad the ‘most livable city in India’ by 2030. The winner of this challenge will get a chance to become the ‘Municipal Commissioner’ of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for one day, officials said.

“Women have continued to lead at various fronts, even in the current moment of crisis. From public health officials to the countless sheroes on the frontlines, women are working round the clock to defeat COVID-19. As it is crucial that the structures of authority, decision-making, and implementation need to be modified to provide gender-neutral access and gender equity, the ‘We-YUVA’ challenge is designed to identify the interventions needed to achieve the vision of making Pimpri Chinchwad the most inclusive, economic powerhouse and the most livable city of India by 2030,” a PCMC release said.

In order to accomplish PCMC’s vision of making Pimpri Chinchwad city ‘the most livable city in India’ by 2030, the general body meeting of PCMC had given its approval for the first comprehensive City Strategy towards 2030, which was based on an extensive multi-stakeholder engagement and one of the largest citizen engagement survey conducted so far. In this City Strategy, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation identified three unique City Transformation Programs for which the civic body is inviting concept notes (600 words max.). Participants can share their ideas, thoughts or implementable solutions which shall act as catalyst in Pimpri Chinchwad’s transformation journey. The write-ups can be submitted online by scanning the QR Code (google form link: https://forms.gle/HYR8RZ1x8NrrhuE29 )or send to nagarvasti@pcmcindia.gov.in.

Speaking at the launch of ‘We-YUVA’ Challenge, Mayor Usha Dhore, said, “Women are competing with men in all the fields and are excelling and will do wonders if they were given a chance. Women’s empowerment comes from all sources, people, areas, and perspectives – and International Women’s Day is powered by the collective efforts of all these sources. We are hopeful that ‘We-YUVA challenge provides a refreshing experience to the women.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said, “We-YUVA is a fresh concept that will cherish the dreams of young leaders. Through the last year, we saw how women demonstrated resilience and exceptional leadership in crisis, both in the workplace and at their homes. We at PCMC believe that elevating, celebrating, and amplifying the visibility and achievements of women in urban governance is more important than ever. The world needs women leaders – from running urban local bodies to running countries. Gender equal leadership will lead to a more inclusive and effective society. Hence, we are inviting young minds who will challenge the status quo and pave their way to remodel the urban governance. PCMC is open to their ideas in achieving its vision of making Pimpri-Chinchwad the most livable city in India by 2030, with due consideration of its scope and practicality, the outcome is certain to be community-friendly and one-of-its-kind.”

The three City Transformation Programs are:

Job for future

Our objectives for 2030: To drive employment and job creation by empowering the citizens of Pimpri Chinchwad with craftmanship and top end skills necessary for employment across selected sectors and to support the Central Government Mission of socio-economic transformation.

To support learning by supporting the delivery of high-quality skills, in buildings that are inspiring and fit-for-purpose and which reflect the environment and new ways of collaborating within industry’s workplaces.

Initiatives taken up so far: Hackathon with various colleges of the city to identify the unique interventions to overcome the city challenges

Festival of Futures, Job Fair / Career Expo – to focus on promoting future skills and employment of the youth.

Start-up Pitch Fest, Innovation Incubation Centres, Start-up felicitation centre to promote startup culture, entrepreneurship.

Skill, Reskilling & Career Counselling Centers – to identify skilling and training needs and assist the youth to get employment in the unorganized sector

Living with our rivers

Our objectives for 2030: To drive citizen engagement with the rivers while building city identity as a city surrounded by rivers.

To improve activity within the riverfront development area while building a sense of pride about the city rivers (The project will cover the 24.4 km Pawana River and the 20.6 km Indrayani River.)

Initiatives taken up so far: River Cleanliness and Awareness to create awareness and understanding about real cost of river pollution

Zero Plastic Challenge to provide resources and ideas to help citizens to reduce single-use plastic waste everyday

Public School awareness for cleaning and maintenance of rivers

River Rejuvenation to reviving rivers and other water resources through its water conservation initiatives

Sports and wellness

Our objectives for 2030: To drive behavioral change and interest in healthy lifestyle, nutrition, wellness and sports

To develop holistic approach & nurture Athletes/Players/Coaches to become champions along with Sports Science, Medicine & Wellness

Initiatives taken up so far: Municipal School Sports leagues to promoting student athletics in the public schools

Cyclothon / Marathon to creating fitness awareness amongst the citizens

FIT PCMC, online platform to engage with citizens on health and fitness topics

Sports academy an advance learning Centre which cater the variety of sport facilities,

Scholarships a kind of merit award for students who excel at their sport.

Adopting Public Sports Facility, to make it easier for people to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle by providing them the better access to leisure and sports facilities

Happy streets to encourage people to use non-motorised transport and to come out onto the streets to socialize

