Pune: Chain snatcher thrashes old woman in Wakad, flees

An unidentified chain snatcher attacked a 66-year-old woman with a hard object while she was on a morning walk in Pune’s Wakad on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Rekha Girme, received injuries on her neck and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Girme’s gold chain was saved as the robber ran way after assaulting her following her resistance.

The woman lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Wakad police station on Wednesday evening.

As per the FIR, Girme is a resident of Postal Colony in Wakad. She left home for a morning walk on Wednesday. Around 5.30 am, while she was walking, an unidentified person grabbed her from behind and tried to snatch her chain. When she resisted, he started beating her with his hands, following which she collapsed on the road. The robber then attacked her with a hard object, causing an injury on her neck.

After knowing about the incident, a team of Wakad police station led by senior inspector Vivek Muglikar visited the spot for investigation. Meanwhile, the woman was admitted to the YCM hospital for treatment.