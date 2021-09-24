Pune: Chain snatcher thrashes elderly woman after she tries to stop him

A 66-year-old woman was attacked by a chain snatcher when she tried to resist his attempts to snatch her gold chain while she was out on a morning walk on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Rekha Girme, sustained injuries on her neck and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The chain snatcher was unable to take the chain away and fled from the spot.

Girme lodged the first information report in this case at the Wakad police station on Wednesday evening.

According to the FIR, Girme was on a morning walk at Wakad when an unidentified person grabbed her from behind and tried to snatch her chain.

When she resisted, he started hitting her, and she collapsed on the road. The robber then attacked her with a heavy object, injuring her on the neck.