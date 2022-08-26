scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Pune: Centre to study entrepreneurship development set up at Gokhale Institute

The Centre for Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Development will primarily undertake research, policy analysis and recommendations for the growth of entrepreneurship.

CEED will primarily undertake research, policy analysis and recommendations for the growth of entrepreneurship.

Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) has established a new centre for research on entrepreneurship.

The Centre for Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Development (CEED) is a joint venture between GIPE, Persistent Systems and deAsraFoundation and the three parties inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday.

India has a growing emphasis on entrepreneurship and the boost came after the Union government launched the Startup India campaign in 2015. Since then, there have been at least 70,000 start-ups mushrooming in the country across sectors including science and technology, medical devices, defence and space among others. There has been an additional push to promote the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

CEED will primarily undertake research, policy analysis and recommendations for the growth of entrepreneurship.

A deAsra Centre of Excellence in Nano Entrepreneurship, with focus on nano entrepreneurs and business ventures of the country, has also been set up under CEED.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 11:35:47 am
