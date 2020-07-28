Pune: Centre to give 100 ventilators to PMC, help it set up ‘jumbo’ Covid centres

The Mayor said the state government has decided to contribute 50 per cent of the expenditure for setting up ‘jumbo’ Covid care facilities in the city, while the PMC will incur 25 per cent of the remaining cost, PCMC will bear 12.5 per cent and PMRDA will bear 12.5 per cent. (Representational) The Mayor said the state government has decided to contribute 50 per cent of the expenditure for setting up ‘jumbo’ Covid care facilities in the city, while the PMC will incur 25 per cent of the remaining cost, PCMC will bear 12.5 per cent and PMRDA will bear 12.5 per cent. (Representational)

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recording the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country for a few days, the Union government has decided to provide 100 ventilators to the civic body for the treatment of critical patients, and also urged it to take the help of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to implement strict restrictions on the movement of public in containment zones.

“Union minister Prakash Javadekar has assured 100 ventilators to the PMC for treatment of critical Covid-19 patients in the city. They would be dispatched in batches,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol after a video conference with Javadekar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Mohol said Javadekar was provided detailed information on the current situation in the city and measures taken to control the spread of infection. The Mayor said the state government has decided to contribute 50 per cent of the expenditure for setting up ‘jumbo’ Covid care facilities in the city, while the PMC will incur 25 per cent of the remaining cost, PCMC will bear 12.5 per cent and PMRDA will bear 12.5 per cent.

“I welcome the state government’s contribution… However, the state government should also provide financial support to the civic body, considering its present financial situation,” said Mohol.

The lockdown has badly hit the various streams of revenue generation of the PMC, which was already facing a financial crisis before the pandemic.

